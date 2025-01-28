Meek Mill Is Ecstatic Following DJ Akademiks' Ban From Twitch

Earlier today, DJ Akademiks was met with a ban from his main streaming platform, Twitch. As of now, the length of it remains hush hush. However, according to Dexerto, they found that some folks found code in Ak's profile that it is "indefinite." But for now, we are taking that information with a grain of salt. If you do need extra proof that the hip-hop media figure is not able to stream on the platform you will be greeted by a statement. It reads, "This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s community guidelines or terms of service." This comes in the wake of his recent he made at a 15-year-old gaming streamer who goes by NourGxd.

During the conversation, DJ Akademiks was asking him extremely uncomfortable questions about his sexual orientation. Due to him being a minor, viewers who saw this immediately began laying grooming accusations at his feet. The internet has been letting him hear it since the debacle despite the fact that he tried to take accountability. "This is about the 18th time y'all have tried to have this conversation," he began while also clapping back at his haters. "I get it. Y'all are upset. 'How do we cancel Ak?' I'm still the biggest, pause. You can't cancel what you didn't build."

Meek Mill Is Feeling Good Right Now

He continued, "If you're my audience and you don't have no sympathy for me, I've always said, I ain't gon' lie. I've done a lot of bulls**t up in this game. Trust me. I've got mine off. This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment." Rappers who have major beef with Ak have been some of the loudest, especially Meek Mill. He even warned parents to make sure they stay away from him as best they can.

"If your a parent go get ya kids phone and block this man he’s grooming children with a very large platform that 'kids' like," he began. "Also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily 'VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE.'" He then added, "At the point he’s an extremist! This the the guy spreading false info on black culture this "diabolical work." I see why he want us all to appear gay and discredit black successful men daily! This better be ai!!!" Now that Twitch has taken action, Meek is absolutely relishing Ak's dismissal. He hopped back on X to tweet furthering his initial message. "He gone be drinking tonight screaming at kids from some other portal lol these guys lives be terrible "NEVER FOLLOW THE HEATHENS."