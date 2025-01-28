JR Smith Trades Shots With Cam Newton Over Controversial Royce Reed Interview

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
JR Smith wasn't happy with Cam Newton's antics.

JR Smith called out Cam Newton in a comment on social media, earlier this week, sparking a back and forth between the two. Smith was upset with Newton's interview with Royce Reed in which he pressed her with questions about Dwight Howard's sexuality. Reed claimed to have witnessed Howard engaging in sexual encounters with men “all the time.”

"Respectfully this is hella corny Cam, bringing on a black woman to kill a black man is never cool, don't care who's right or wrong," Smith wrote in his comment. "All clickbait ain't good clickbait. This ain't love." Newton eventually replied: "Call it what you want. Respectfully... I don't go back n forth in no comments... I ain't hard to find sir..."

JR Smith Calls Out Cam Newton

As for the interview in question, Newton pressed Reed about whether she'd ever witnessed Howard in bed with other men. She replied: "Yeah, all the time. They took mushrooms together and then they were like in the bed moaning and touching themselves. Yeah, but they said that's an effect of taking mushrooms. I didn't take them. I pretended to but I didn't take them. I spit them right out.” In addition to Howard's sexuality, the interview also touched on how his relationship with Reed came to an end. Reed accused him of being “manipulative” and “not caring” about his children.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared Smith's criticism on Instagram, users in the comments section also called out Newton. "I don’t understand the obsession with straight men wanting to know so much about gay activities like if you’re straight why do you even care about that?" one person asked. Another wrote: "Cam is corny look at his lifestyle his relationship the words that come out of his mouth." These days, Howard is now in a relationship with Amy Luciani. The two joked about dropping a "positive diss song" in response to Reed's latest interview on Monday.

