- SportsJ.R. Smith Recalls Wild Story On Former TeammateJ.R. Smith reveals crazy story about a former teammate's attempt of stopping Steph Curry. By Tyler Reed
- SportsJ.R. Smith Details Michael Jordan's Trash Talk On The Golf CourseJ.R. Smith recently revealed some of the best trash talk that Michael Jordan gave him on the golf course.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James Reveals The Best Shooters He Ever Played WithBeing on this list must be quite the honor.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJR Smith Celebrates A 4.0 GPA In His First College SemesterJR Smith is making the most of his time in college.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJR Smith's NCAA Golf Career Gets Off To Bumpy StartAfter a hot start, Smith finished near the bottom of the standings after Day 1 of the Elon Phoenix Invitational.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJR Smith Qualifies For First College Golf TournamentJR Smith is making the most of his college experience.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJR Smith Speaks Out On His New College ExperienceJR Smith is fully embracing the challenges that come with school.By Alexander Cole
- GramJ.R. Smith Is Done With People Cracking "Henny" Jokes: "Move On From The Bullsh*t"The NBA star enrolled in college and he called out House of Highlights for perpetuating the "Henny" narrative after they reposted a student's video of him.By Erika Marie
- SportsJR Smith Enrolls In University To Pursue Golf, Twitter ReactsJR Smith is looking to make it big at North Carolina A&T University.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJR Smith Pays Tribute To Kobe BryantJR Smith is reflecting on his matchups against Kobe Bryant.
By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ.R. Smith Trends After It's Announced NBA Won't Test For MarijuanaAfter reports surfaced that the NBA doesn't plan to randomly test players for marijuana in the upcoming season, people had a few jokes.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJR Smith Blasts "FDT" While Flipping Off Trump SupportersJR Smith had no time to waste as Joe Biden became the President-elect.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDanny Green Hails JR Smith The "MVP Of Celebrations"JR Smith always knows how to get the party started.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJR Smith Divulges On The Only Teammate He's Ever DislikedJR Smith noted that the player in question was trying to push Donald Trump on him.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJR Smith Chooses Between 2020 Lakers & 2016 CavsJR Smith was presented with a hard choice.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJR Smith Gives His Haters A Talking ToJR Smith doesn't care what people have to say, he's a two-time champion.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James & Markieff Morris Game 5 Blunder Goes Viral & L.A. Fans Are AngryLakers fans are livid over tonight's game and Morris has become the subject of memes.By Erika Marie
- SportsJ.R. Smith Goes Off On Trump, Says Athlete's Voices More Important Than President'sJ.R. Smith says we've come to a point where athlete's voices are "more important and effective" than the President's.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJR Smith's Wild NBA Finals Prediction From February ResurfacesJR Smith can see into the future.By Alexander Cole