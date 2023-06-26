Tyler Reed
Tyler Reed is a current Sports Writer for HotNewHipHop. He started back in March of 2023 with the company. During his time Tyler has shown his expertise in all things sports. Ranging from NBA news, all the way to boxing and MMA.
He has bylines with several outlets, such as Busted Coverage, where Tyler has covered the NFL, College Football, WWE and beyond. Tyler has also written for Detroit Jock City, Wildcat Blue Nation and Swarm and Sting for the FanSided Network.
Tyler is a massive Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Reds fan. Being from Kentucky, he chose connections to sports franchises that he enjoyed watching as a child. Unfortunately, his professional fandoms have only brought him pain.
Tyler's hobbies outside of work include exercising and binge-watching the same shows he has watched for the last decade while endlessly scrolling through social media.
His favorite hip-hop artists are Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Kentucky's own Jack Harlow.
