Toronto Raptors Jontay Porter Under Gambling Investigation

The Toronto Raptors are just the latest sports franchise facing serious allegations pertaining to sports gambling. Just earlier today, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced a similar uncomfortable situation. The Dodgers newest star, Shohei Ohtani is now fighting for his innocence that he wasn't involved in a sports gambling ring ran by his interpreter. Now, we have sports gambling news in the NBA.

Per a report by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Raptors center Jontay Porter will sit out of tonight's game as the NBA investigates a sports gambling situation; Wojnarowski stated on Twitter/X, "Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter is out of the lineup and a subject of an NBA investigation into irregularities on prop betting involving him." The news is certainly going to send shockwaves throughout the entire NBA community.

Toronto Raptors Fully Cooperating With The NBA

More and more stories seem to be coming out about athletes and gambling. Fans have seen this at the college and professional levels. The NFL has hit the hammer on numerous players for betting even on sports that weren't football because they were found gambling on the team's property. Once again, this is another story that will take some time to figure out the truth, but it is another blackeye for professional sports.

Sports gambling, when done right and legally, has grown in every aspect of sporting events. However, just like with anything else, abusers tend to ruin the fun for everyone else. Except this time it won't be as easy to escape the issue. Every sports league is now in bed with multiple sports gambling companies. Which means bottom lines are now affected. Do you believe that professional sports have a bigger issue with sports gambling then we know? Let us know in our comment section. For the latest news in sports, stay locked in with us at HNHH.

