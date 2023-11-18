Drake Provides Hilarious Commentary For Raptors-Celtics Game: Watch

Drake got the opportunity to provide some color commentary for his beloved Raptors as he joined the broadcast booth for the team's in-season tournament game against the Celtics. Drake's highlights included poking fun at some of the Celtics' bench players getting minutes in a close game. "Payton Pritchard's out there looking like a crypto scammer," Drake trolled as the rest of the broadcast team barely restrained their laughter. Pritchard, Boston's 2020 first-round pick, put up 5-3-3 in 17 minutes against the Raptors.

However, Drake was likely the only one having fun in the Raptors fandom. While the Raptors kept it close, they were unable to topple the white-hot Celtics. Boston locked it down defensively in the final moments of the game and escaped with a 108-105 victory to improve to 10-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the Raptors fell to 5-7, dropping their second game in a row.

Drake Breaks Tour Income Milestone

Meanwhile, Drake has had a massive week. He dropped Scary Hours 3, a surprise EP that, much like For All The Dogs, appeared to fuel a lot of beef. He also announced that he would be touring with J. Cole in 2024. The Cole collab will serve as an extension of this year's It's All a Blur Tour and will operate as the Big As The What? Tour.

However, speaking of It's All a Blur, Drake also set a new record this week. Even with less than half of the tour dates' revenue reported, the tour is already the highest-grossing rap tour in history. The previous benchmark was set by Kendrick Lamar's 2022 The Big Steppers Tour. Furthermore, it remains to be seen where the new benchmark will eventually be set. As mentioned, the figure of $129.1M comes from just 30 of the tour's 72 concerts. While it may be the best rap tour ever, it remains to be seen where it lines up with 2023 tours overall. Beyonce and Taylor Swift both hit the tour circuit this year too. Furthermore, both megastars are also likely to expect some astronomical revenue figures as well.

