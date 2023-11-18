Drake & Nicki Minaj Show Love To Sexyy Red For Upcoming Deluxe Album

Sexyy Red is coming out with a deluxe version of her 2023 album Hood Hottest Princess very soon, and fans couldn't be more ready. Moreover, this goes for both people that just love her music and people that actually might get a chance to work with her much more often in the future. For example, Nicki Minaj and Drake recently cosigned the St. Louis MC's next career move, albeit in small but still meaningful ways. The Trinidadian rapper simply tweeted "SEXY!!!" in response to this announcement, whereas the Toronto native liked Red's post on Instagram concerning the project's expansion.

Furthermore, in her caption, Sexyy Red actually hinted at many other artists being on this deluxe version. With another collab on the way, this time with Nardo Wick, it's very possible that she will stack this tracklist with plenty of big names and moments. Of course, given this subtle but nonetheless excited response from Nicki Minaj and Drake, those are probably the two biggest names tat they want to make an appearance here. After all, when it comes to sheer star power and elevating a song to another level, few are as good and consistent with that as these Young Money superstars.

Sexyy Red's Biggest Fans, Nicki Minaj & Drake, Can't Wait For Her Deluxe

Regardless, we're sure that the "SkeeYee" hitmaker will be able to cook up bangers on her own with ease. In this new teaser for the Hood Hottest Princess deluxe, she raps about wanting to "f**k [her] baby dad," an unmistakeable and NSFW way of addressing her pregnancy. That hasn't stopped Sexyy Red from continuing her tour across the U.S., which is quite commendable since a baby is literally forming inside her. The question, then, is whether this extended edition will come out during or after this trek or if there will be new shows to celebrate.

Meanwhile, it seems like the 25-year-old is just as excited for Nicki's upcoming album, Pink Friday 2. Fans hope that she will be on the project, especially after she hinted at grabbing one of Minaj's scrapped tracks for herself. Regardless of when the Hood Hottest Princess deluxe drops, we definitely have a lot of femcee greatness to look forward to in the near future. For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, and Drake, stick around on HNHH.

