Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Baby Bump In New Mirror Selfies

There's been plenty of reasons to talk about Sexyy Red in 2023. That became even more apparent when she recently announced that she was pregnant. It was just over a month ago that she shared a new picture with SZA to Instagram revealing her pregnancy. Unsurprisingly, it went viral almost immediately. But the pregnancy hasn't slowed down her grind as she continues to play shows while also recording and releasing new music.

Some fans took issue with her continuing to do dance moves like twerking on stage while pregnant. Others expressed concern with a video of the rapper performing both pregnant and barefoot. Despite the complaints, Red did what she's always done and brushed off the hate. She clearly still isn't shy about her pregnancy after taking to Instagram to share some pics of her new look. "BM 👑" she captioned a trio of pictures prominently showing off her stomach. Check out the full post below.

Read More: Sexyy Red Serves “Rich Baby Mama” In Flirty New Clip, Yung Miami Shows Her Love

Sexyy Red Pregnant Pics

In the comments, fans show Sexyy Red love. "They can never make me hate you," one of the top comments reads. "YALL SHE SO BADDDDDDDDD," and "Skeeyeeeeee," other top comments on the post agree. While there is some typical hate for her in the comments most fans are largely either cracking jokes or praising her.

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red took to Twitter to tease her next collaboration. She told fans that she had something with Nardo Wick on the way soon. It's yet another high-profile collab for her in a year that has been packed full of them. In 2023 alone she's worked with Nicki Minaj, Drake, SZA, Lil Durk, DaBaby, and many more. Most recently she teamed up with Kevin Gates and BG on the raunchy new banger "Yonce Freestyle." What do you think of Sexyy Red's new pregnant selfies? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red And GloRilla Perform Together, Reacts To Hilarious Meme About Her Music

[Via]