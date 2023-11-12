Sexyy Red Serves “Rich Baby Mama” In Flirty New Clip, Yung Miami Shows Her Love

Sexyy Red recently took to social media to drop off a flirty new clip. In the clip, the "Pound Town" performer is seen sitting on what appears to be a tour bus flaunting her figure, as well as a fat stack of cash. "Rich Baby Mama," she captioned the fun snippet, which was accompanied by her track alongside Drake and SZA, "Rich Baby Daddy."

The hitmaker rocks a black pair of cat ears in the new thirst trap, which she paired with a glittering silver bodysuit. Fans are sounding off in her comments section, praising the eye-catching look. Her baby bump is also on full display, showing fans that even her second pregnancy won't be slowing her, or her cash flow, down anytime soon.

Sexyy Red's Latest Thirst Trap

While fans have, as expected, flooded her comments section with compliments, one of her peers also took to Twitter to chime in. City Girls' Yung Miami shared the sweet clip, showing the "SkeeYee" rapper some love. "You look so pretty," she wrote alongside a series of heart-eyed emojis. Supporters are here for the two ladies' friendship, and note that her newfound "pregnancy glow" might be to thank.

Yung Miami's not Sexyy's only peer on her team these days, as she also recently got a shout-out from Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana native responded after she called herself the "modern day" him earlier this week, making it clear that he was flattered. "I feel like she giving me my flowers," he noted. "I don't get my flowers a lot and I'm a ratchet hood n***a who still getting money, who getting a bankroll ... "She on top of the game right now. We both from the trenches. People can relate to us."

Yung Miami Hypes Up Sexyy Red

What do you think of Sexyy Red's latest clip? Are you here for her friendship with City Girls' Yung Miami? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

