Sexyy Red Music Video Shooting: Florida Police Arrest Suspects

Sexyy Red's music video shoot in Miami, Florida back in September of this year unfortunately resulted in tragedy. Moreover, three men allegedly engaged in attempted robbery near the set, and a shooting broke out that injured one individual and took another's life. Sheriff's deputies were in the middle of investigating an incident call concerning the music video shoot when they heard gunshots ring out from a nearby gas station. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 36-year-old Anthony Dennis and did not reveal the other victim's name, and the culprits allegedly targeted them for a Rolex watch and a necklace. The St. Louis rapper reacted with the following statement on social media: "I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded."

Now, the Miami Police Department and the Broward Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of three suspects accused of the shooting near the "Yonce Freestyle" MC's music video set. On Thursday (November 9), they relayed their custody of Paul Olivier, Daequan Griffin, and an unidentified 17-year-old male, who all face first-degree murder charges. Not only that, but Miami police stated that they arrested Griffin and the 17-year-old for an unrelated September armed robbery, not the one that occurred near Sexyy Red's shoot. Olivier, on the other hand, was caught by the Broward Sheriff's Office on November 3.

Sexyy Red At The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Sexyy Red attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Sadly for the 25-year-old hitmaker, her brushes with violence haven't slowed down, although they were gratefully less dangerous as of late. For example, a club security guard groped her as she left a performance, which prompted her team to attack him. The fact that it was a security guard means he probably didn't intend it, but it still speaks to how people can use their position to take advantage. If Sexyy Red's team hadn't responded in kind, then these conversations fall to the wayside.

Meanwhile, as she continues a tour, hopefully she faces no further situations that could result in tragedy, harassment, or violence. That can be tough to avoid, but at least there are security teams and communication with law enforcement to mitigate these risks. Our condolences to all those affected by this shooting. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, keep checking in with HNHH.

