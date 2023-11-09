Sexyy Red Previews Questionable Lyrics, Does The Splits On Tour

Sexyy Red has been having a tremendous year so far. Overall, she has been able to cultivate a huge fanbase while also delivering some big hits. Her solo tour has proven to be a huge draw, and it will continue to do so. Moreover, with Hood Hottest Princess becoming a massive album, fans are hoping that she can deliver some new music, very soon. As it turns out, that is exactly what is going to be happening. She has been all over social media, previewing some new tracks for her supporters.

In the latest snippet which was shown off last night, Sexyy Red certainly pushed boundaries, although in a politically incorrect sense. As you can see below in the video from The Neighborhood Talk, some of the lyrics here are pretty questionable. There is one word in particular that many will take offense to, and she may just have to go back to the drawing board. As you can see, she simply says "keep a d*ck on me, they think I'm a tr*nny."

Sexyy Red Has New Music

The use of the last word is largely frowned upon, and the commentators made sure to point that out. However, in other Sexyy Red news, she seems to be making the most of her tour despite currently being pregnant. In another video, which can be seen below, Sexyy Red is doing the splits, despite her condition. Overall, it was pretty impressive to watch. There is no doubt that she is pulling out all of the stops for her fans.

The Tour Continues

As the tour goes on, we're sure these clips will continue to be plentiful. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

