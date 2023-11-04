Sexyy Red Shares Son’s Hilariously Inappropriate School Project: Watch

As an expecting mother, many folks online are currently dragging Sexyy Red for her antics and her attitude in this preparatory phase of motherhood. Moreover, it's taken off a bit of the heat that she used to get as an actual mother regarding her music's content and her general presence as an artist. While that criticism is debatably simplistic, unsympathetic, and unfair, we can't deny that the St. Louis MC doesn't lean into ruffling those feathers often. In fact, we recently saw how this might've hilariously manifested in her son getting in some trouble over an inappropriate project at school. We say "might" because we don't want to assume that the 25-year-old influenced her son to do this; it could've been anyone or anything.

Furthermore, she shared an interaction with a teacher that texted her about her son Kylan's situation. "Please Meet With Me After School To Discuss Kylans Project Today In Class," the teacher wrote to Sexyy Red along with pictures of the "project." Apparently, the kids had to play with some Play-Doh, and Kylan used the brown and green clay to make... a rolled blunt. "Yes ma'am [facepalm emoji]," the "SkeeYee" rapper replied to her, who's comically saved in her contacts as "Ms Big Booty." But in her Twitter screenshot of the texts, she captioned it with "Chucky bad a**."

Sexyy Red's Son Got Into Some Hilarious Trouble Over Play-Doh: Watch

Of course, this was a pretty funny revelation, and one that we're sure the Hood Hottest Princess will run into more in her motherhood journey. Still, there are definitely some other headlines that she might want to have a talk with Kaylan about, and steer him in another direction. One of these is Sexyy Red's current beef with Khia, which turned pretty nasty recently. It's always hard to balance a career- especially a decidedly explicit one- with parenthood.

Regardless, let's not discourage her from giving up on that journey. Far too many people are quick to judge celebrities with impunity for situations that they shrug off in real life. In any case, we can't wait to see what Kaylan's next school project will be. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red.

