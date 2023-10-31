Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town” Lyrics Help Ashanti Express NSFW Desires To Nelly

2023 has been a year full of chaos and turmoil in the music industry and beyond. One thing keeping people smiling throughout it all is watching Nelly and Ashanti rediscover their love for each other. The pair have been spending plenty of their free time together in recent months, whether on stage bumping and grinding or performing salacious songs for each other. On Monday (October 30), a video of the New Yorker and her man in Atlanta for One Music Festival began circulating on blogs, as she allowed the NSFW lyrics from Sexyy Red's "Pound Town" to fill Nelly in on her bedroom fantasies.

"I'm tryna get my coochie scratched," the viral song blasts, "I'm tryna get my coochie stretched," the next bar continues as Ashanti laughs. At this point, the fashionista looks her other half directly in his eyes while agreeing. The "Hot In Herre" hitmaker is always grinning from ear to ear whenever he's in his lover's company. However, this bold confession had him laughing and cheesing harder than we've ever seen Nelly smile.

Ashanti Wants to Visit "Pound Town" with Nelly

As cuffing season continues, more single social media users are convincing themselves that spinning the block might be worth it after all. "These two make me think me & my ex might still have a chance 😅," one IG user wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk's comments. "Nelly ain't stopped smiling since he got that old thing back😂🔥," another chimed in, once again advocating for exploring past options instead of seeking out new ones.

Sexyy Red isn't the only artist we've seen Nelly and Ashanti showing love to in their recent videos. While celebrating the R&B diva's birthday earlier this month, she loved every minute of her man serenading her with Jodeci's "Freek'N You." Check out that laughter-filled video at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

