Nelly Confirms Ashanti Relationship, Admits Both Singers Were Surprised

Nelly and Ashanti haven't exactly been trying to keep the fact that they're spending time together again a secret, but still, neither artist officially confirmed their rekindled relationship status until this month. In one of his most recent interviews, the "Just A Dream" artist happily let the world know that he and his ex are giving love another chance. However, he did admit that it was a surprise for both him and Ashanti to find themselves coming back into each other's lives so naturally.

"Yeah, we cool again," Nelly told the hosts he was speaking to while grinning from ear to ear. As if his smile didn't give away the strong feelings he has for the New Yorker, he was also notably red in the face from blushing so much while talking about his partner. "I think it surprised both of us though," the 48-year-old reflected. "It wasn't anything that was like, I don't think, planned. We both was pretty much doing what we do."

Nelly Dishes on Having Ashanti Back in His Life

Nelly continued, "Sometimes being separate allows you to understand one another more. You can be like, 'Yo, let me see exactly, maybe, what they see.' We all can be defensive, sometimes, in our own relationships." The "Hot In Herre" hitmaker didn't specifically explain what past incidents he's learned from, though it certainly sounds like he's dedicated to seeing the truth from a higher perspective from here on out, rather than staying stuck rooted in always being right.

We're definitely always happy to see former lovers taking steps towards reconciliation, but the content Ashanti's fans really love when the singer posts is from her various vacations. The songbird has uploaded thirst traps from some of the globe's most beautiful destinations in 2023 so far, recently modelling a green bikini for us. See those photos at the link below, and let us know what other former celebrity couples you hope to see reconcile in the comments.

