Nelly & Ashanti Give Usher A Run For His Money In Adorable New Singing Video

Every time we see footage of Nelly and Ashanti together, the reconciled couple looks more happy than the last. After parting ways a decade ago, the recording artists found their way back into each other’s lives earlier this year, and have virtually been inseparable ever since. Both fans and fellow celebrities have been urging Nelly to put a ring on Ashanti’s finger to prevent them from splitting up again, but it seems both lovers are down to take things “Nice & Slow” this time around.

On Monday (August 7), an adorable video of them singing along to Usher’s 1997 hit began making rounds online. “I just wanna take it nice and slow,” they belt out in unison between giggles, the happiness radiating from both Nelly and Ashanti’s smiles. “@Usher we on my bro s**t,” the 48-year-old wrote on the clip before sharing it on his Instagram Story for the world to see.

Nelly and Ashanti Have Taken Their Love “Nice & Slow”

So far this summer, we’ve seen plenty of the “Always On Time” collaborator and her beau outside together. On practically every stage they’ve taken over, there have been several moments of PDA that have left audiences blushing, and their matching outfits at the annual QC Music Black Ball definitely got the internet talking. While they haven’t expressed any plans to clear the knot, it’s clear that Ashanti and Nelly are one couple that we’re not mad at for spinning the block.

Elsewhere in the world of music, Nelly is getting his flowers from Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, who reimagined the former’s “Hot in Herre” hit single earlier this summer. The song has received mixed reviews from listeners on social media, but still, it’s nice to see the R&B crooner being recognized for his past efforts. Tap into “It’s Getting Hot” at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

