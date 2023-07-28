NLE Choppa Pays Tribute To Nelly’s Smash Hit With New Single, “It’s Getting Hot”

NLE Choppa decided that, for his next single, he was going to throw it back to one of the most iconic rap songs of the 2000s. Moreover, paying homage to Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” he just released the new single and music video, “It’s Getting Hot.” Overall, for fans of the original, there’s little about this track that could ruin it, as it’s a pretty faithful and straightforward reimagining. In fact, even the music video makes reference to its inspiration, with the Memphis MC donning Nelly’s iconic music vid fit for that song. As such, this song serves best as an introduction to this classic for fans of contemporary rap that might not have heard it before.

Furthermore, the most obviously absent changes in “It’s Getting Hot” compared to “Hot In Herre” are the instrumental and the vocal melody on the chorus. However, the drums do get a slight modern sheen this time around, with deeper bass and sharper snares keeping the rhythm up. Lyrically, Nelly and NLE Choppa tackle similar topics and experiences, even though the latter introduces some fresh flows to make up for it. In addition, the female background vocals are also different, with a vocal reimagining of the original. Maybe it’s not as adventurous as it could’ve been, but it’s also not putting up any fronts about what it is to its core.

NLE Choppa’s “It’s Getting Hot” Music Video: Watch

Meanwhile, it seems like the 20-year-old doesn’t really care about people trashing this song, instead taking all the criticism in stride. Of course, it must be easy to do so when you have the backing of a huge hit behind you that will boost a new song to more levels of notoriety. Regardless, let us know in the comments down below whether you think that Choppa did this iconic song justice- and which one, if any, he should tackle next. If you haven’t heard “It’s Getting Hot” yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep notable bars down below. Also, check out the music video above and keep checking in with HNHH for the latest on NLE Choppa and more great hip-hop each week.

Quotable Lyrics

Like, uh, love when they stop and stare

All the ugly b***hes lookin’, like, “That ain’t fair”

Like, uh, hood b***hes swing they hair

Grip the sheets with them long-a** fingernails

