Artists selling their entire musical catalogs have become increasingly common in recent years. Legacy acts like The Beatles. Michael Jackson and Bob Dylan have fetched hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to their music. Now a number of rappers like Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, Future, and Logic have sold the rights to their music. Now in a recent Tweet, NLE Choppa mused on how much he could sell his catalog for.

“I could sell my catalog for a billion right now,” the rapper’s tweet says. NLE Choppa’s discography is no pushover. It includes his 2020 album Top Shotta which cracked the top 10 and has since been certified platinum. It also includes 4 top 40 hits from throughout his career. “Shotta Flow,” “Camelot,” “Walk Em Down” with Roddy Rich, and “Slut Me Out” have all been fixtures of the Hot 100 in the past. Despite his accomplishments $1 billion might still be a stretch for Choppa compared to what some other catalogs have been sold for.

NLE Choppa Aims High For His Catalog

I could sell my catalog for a billion right now 😮‍💨 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) July 3, 2023

Back in April, NLE Choppa treated fans to an entire new album on Cottonwood 2. The project was well received by listeners and debuted at number 21 on the Billboard 200. Subsequently, he followed it up with a deluxe edition that stretched the album out to a lengthy 31 tracks. His prolific streak hasn’t stopped since then either as he’s appeared as a featured artist on numerous songs. He also dropped a music video for the song “COLD GAME” and shared a throwback pic of himself with Rick Ross on Instagram to celebrate.

That video likely won’t be the only one Choppa releases this year as he recently shot a new music video at the zoo. While his new album was still fresh in people’s minds he tried to do some public service by funding a “dream:” basketball court in Memphis. Just two weeks after it was built however parts of it were damaged in a fire. How much do you think NLE Choppa’s catalog is worth? Let us know in the comment section below.

