- Music21 Savage Discusses Whether He Would Ever Sell His Entire CatalogHe was surprisingly open to the idea.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRick Ross Offer To Buy G-Unit Catalogs Amid 50 Cent FeudRick Ross latest troll aimed at 50 Cent comes in the form of a business proposition. By Cole Blake
- MusicJeezy's Entire Mixtape Discography Now On Streaming ServicesOn a day in which we celebrated the trap icon's 46th birthday, he ended up giving us 13 gifts on his special day.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramCharleston White Accuses Money Man Of Lying About $40 Million Catalog OfferCharleston White isn't convinced of Money Man's latest comments.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBoosie Badazz Plans To Sell Half Of His Independent Catalog For Up To $20 MillionThe 40-year-old looks forward to getting rights to his music back 20 years after the sale, because that's when his kids will need the money.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWiz Khalifa Sells Part Of His Music Catalog"Black & Yellow," "See You Again," and more, are included in the deal.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNLE Choppa Wants $1 Billion For His CatalogNLE Choppa muses on how much hit catalog is worth in a new tweet.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureLogic Sells His Entire Music Catalog For Eight FiguresLogic sold the publishing rights to all of his music from the last 15 years.By Jake Lyda
- MusicYoung Buck's Catalog Heads To Auction To Pay Off 50 Cent DebtThe sale is intended to help his ongoing financial difficulties.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJa Rule Would Sell His Catalog Under One ConditionThe Queens MC doesn't want his hard-earned money to go to waste.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPop Smoke Has No More Music In The Vault, Rico Beats ConfirmsRico Beats says Pop Smoke wouldn't approve of 99% of the posthumous music released in his name.By Cole Blake
- MusicMannie Fresh Sells His Catalog To Reservoir MediaMannie Fresh has sold his music catalog.By Cole Blake