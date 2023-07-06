It’s been recently reported that Wiz Khalifa has sold a portion of his music and publishing catalog. He closed the deal with HarbourView Equity Partners today. The sale includes some of his biggest hits like “Black & Yellow” and “See You Again.” His earnings from the sale have not yet been confirmed.

Wiz Khalifa spoke on the sale in a press release, saying “Sherrese [Clarke Soares] and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang.”

Wiz Khalifa Says He’s “Excited” About The Sale

Wiz Khalifa attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Soares, the founder and CEO of HarbourView, also commented on the sale. “Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force.” Soares also says, “We celebrate his talent and creativity and are thrilled to welcome him and Taylor Gang to the HarbourView family today.” HarbourView also purchased half of Nelly’s catalog earlier this week. The sale earned him around $50 million for some of his most iconic hits.

Wiz Khalifa’s tour alongside Snoop Dogg also begins tomorrow (July 7), kicking off in Vancouver. The “High School Reunion” tour will additionally feature Too $hort, Warren G, DJ Drama, and Berner. The artists will make over over 30 stops across the U.S., with notable dates in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Phoenix, and more. The tour ends in August, with a final show in Irvine, CA. Recently, Wiz Khalifa also suffered from a pelvic injury that left him out of commission briefly. This week, however, he shared that he’s now healed and eager to get to touring. “Practice for tour finna be fun as hell wit snoop tomorrow,” he wrote on Twitter, “I’m really just gonna practice gettin stoned.”

