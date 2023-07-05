Artists selling their entire musical catalogs are becoming increasingly common. Some artists in particular have netted absolutely massive paydays for their musical works. Just yesterday, NLE Choppa speculated that he could sell his entire catalog for $1 billion, a figure that many fans contested. Now a new sale puts that number into perspective. According to TMZ, Nelly has sold a 50% share of his musical catalog for $50 million. His discography includes 8 albums, 6 of which debuted in the top 10 and three of which hit number 1 on the Billboard 200.

Nelly’s collection also includes four number-one songs. His first number-one hit “Hot In Herre” has been certified 2x Platinum. His discography also includes 6 other top 10 singles, the most recent of which is “Just A Dream” which peaked at number 3 back in 2010. The sale is being facilitated by a company called HarbourView Equity Partners. Many artists like Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson have sold their catalogs in the past. This enables their songs to be licensed out for things like commercials.

Nelly Gets $50 Million For His Music

This sale comes right on the heels of Nelly’s debut album Country Grammar turning 23. Three of the album’s singles made it to the top 15 of the Hot 100 and two of them even made it to the Top 10. The song “Ride Wit Me” featuring City Spud peaked at number 3 and was one of Nelly’s earliest smash hits. The album and it’s follow-up Nellyville are still massive fan favorites.

A few weeks ago Nelly showed up at CNN’s Juneteenth celebration. While there he performed his classic hit “Dilemma” alongside Chloe Bailey. Some viewers of the performance thought that Chole was over-singing and wished the track’s original performer Kelly Rowland had been there instead. Nelly’s newest album Heartland dropped in 2021 and saw him embracing his country music side. He’s promised a sequel to the album is coming on multiple occasions. What do you think of Nelly selling half the rights to his music for $50 Million? Let us know in the comment section below.

