Drake Lands Every Song From “For All The Dogs” In The Hot 100

Yesterday, Drake's For All The Dogs made its impressive debut at number one on the Billboard 200. The album sold more than 400k copies in its first week almost eclipsing the total sales of the rest of the top 10 combined. The album marked his 13th number-one album and broke a tie with Taylor Swift for third all-time. He trails only The Beatles and Jay-Z in terms of all-time number one albums. His climb higher up the all-time list may have to wait as he's expected to take some time off following this newest project.

In addition to his excellence on the Billboard 200, Drake is also continuing his dominance on the Hot 100. All 23 songs from For All The Dogs landed on the Hot 100 this week. As if that wasn't impressive enough on its own, they're all inside the top 50. That means that nearly half of the entire top 50 belongs to songs from For All The Dogs. He also appears as a feature alongside Travis Scott on the song "Meltdown" which comes in at number 59 on this week's chart. He also holds 7 of the top 10 songs on the chart, the 4th time he's done so all following the release of new albums. Check out where all the songs ended up below.

Drake Shows Up 24 Times On The Hot 100

Drake's new album has an absolutely stacked feature list. SZA, J. Cole, Lil Yachty, Bad Bunny, SZA, Yeat, Chief Keef, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, and Teezo Touchdown all appear on the record. The J. Cole collab "First Person Shooter" debuted at the number one spot on the chart, marking Cole's first ever number one hit.

The 24-song total is three short of Drake's personal record. He placed 27 songs in the Hot 100 the week following the release of his album Scorpion in 2018. What do you think of Drake debuting the entire tracklist of his new album For All The Dogs in the Hot 100? Let us know in the comment section below.

