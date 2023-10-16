Drake Chases Down Jay-Z’s Number One Album Record

Over the weekend, Drake scored his 13th chart-topping album. His album For All The Dogs racked up 402k sales in its first week, the 4th biggest first-week total of 2023. That was obviously good enough to debut at the top spot, and it nearly sold enough to eclipse the entire rest of the top 10 combined. On top of that, the entire 23-song tracklist of the album is expected to debut inside the top 50 of the Hot 100.

His reign of commercial dominance has also resulted in numerous broken records. While Drake doesn't have the most number one albums among rappers, he's getting close. With his number now officially at 13 chart-topping projects, he's getting close to tying Jay-Z for most number-one albums among rappers of all time. According to All Hip Hop, Jay has 14 number-one projects in his illustrious career, something he's often flaunted while flexing his successes. While the two lead the category for rappers, they're actually second and tied for third overall. The only artist in Billboard history to top the Billboard 200 more is The Beatles who have a spectacular 19 number-one albums.

Drake's 13th Number One Album

Drake has been prolifically releasing new material in the past few years. Because almost everything he touches shoots straight to number one that has rapidly lifted him up the all-time list. But if he's going to beat Jay-Z's record it may take some time. Following the release of For All The Dogs, Drizzy announced that he could be taking a hiatus from new music to focus on his own wellbeing.

Over the weekend, Drake's son Adonis shared his debut freestyle. After appearing on a track from For All The Dogs with an adorable performance, he proved it was no fluke. The 6-year-old dropped his "My Man" freestyle which once again had fans calling him adorable. What do you think of Drake being just a single number-one album behind Jay-Z, who holds the record for rappers? Let us know in the comment section below.

