the beatles
- MusicPaul McCartney Net Worth 2024: What Is The Beatles Legend Worth?Explore the legendary career and efforts of Paul McCartney, a beacon of musical innovation and enduring success in the industry.By Rain Adams
- MusicDrake Chases Down Jay-Z's Number One Album RecordDrake's 13th number one album puts him in legendary company. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott And His Security Team Recreate The Beatles' "Abbey Road" CoverHis security was carrying the famous "Utopia" briefcase.By Caroline Fisher
- NumbersDrake Breaks The Beatles Record On Billboard Hot 100 With "Staying Alive"DJ Khaled's "Staying Alive" ft. Drake & Lil Baby helps the Toronto rapper break the Beatles' record for most top 5 songs on the Hot 100. By Aron A.
- NewsOmarion Covers The Beatles' "With A Little Help From My Friends"The "Post to Be" singer delivered a Poppin Mix and Soul Mix of The Beatles' hit song.By Hayley Hynes
- GramDr. Dre Fanboys Over Meeting Paul McCartney: "One Of My Heroes"Dr. Dre couldn't believe that he was hanging out with one of The Beatles.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMick Jagger Responds To Paul McCartney's Rolling Stones DissMick Jagger responds to Paul McCartney's criticism of the Rolling Stones.By Cole Blake
- MusicPaul McCartney Reveals That John Lennon "Instigated" The Breakup Of The BeatlesPaul McCartney says it was John Lennon who instigated the breakup of The Beatles.By Cole Blake
- MusicOutKast Sparks Debate After Co-Signing Claim About The BeatlesIs OutKast better than The Beatles???By Alex Zidel
- NumbersDrake Surpasses Madonna's Record For Most Top 10s On Hot 100Following the release of DJ Khaled's "Greece" & "Popstar," Drake surpasses Madonna for most top 10 records on the Billboard Hot 100.By Aron A.
- NumbersJuice WRLD Is Now Third Act To Have 5 Songs In Hot 100 Top 10Juice WRLD now joins Drake and The Beatles as the only musical acts to debut 5 songs in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.By Aron A.
- NewsG-Eazy Puts Forth Another Beatles Cover With "I'm So Tired"G-Eazy has been steadily churning out covers, and today he's back with a melodic take on The Beatles' "I'm So Tired."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsG-Eazy Channels The Beatles With "When I'm Sixty-Four" CoverIn honor of his mother's birthday, G-Eazy comes through with an endearing cover of The Beatles' "When I'm Sixty-Four." By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersRihanna Just Made HistoryRihanna officially has more slaps than The Beatles and JAY-Z after charting on the Billboard Hot 100 With PARTYNEXTDOOR on "Believe It."By Alex Zidel
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Sold More Records Than Juice WRLD & The Beatles Last YearYoungBoy Never Broke Again was the seventh best-selling artist of 2019.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBillboard Lists Top 125 Artists Of All Time, Drake & Rihanna Crack Top 20Expect their climb to continue. By Noah C
