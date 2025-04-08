Drake Surpasses The Beatles While Reaching Unfathomable RIAA Milestone

Drake is the most decorated rapper of all time, but some of these marks he's hitting may never be replicated.

Drake's natural ability to pen hits has earned him tons of digital and physical awards over the course of his nearly two-decade long career. Even though hip-hop purists don't always treat The Boy with a ton of respect as an MC, he's brought a lot to the culture. The way he's been able to blend genres like pop, pop rap, trap rap, contemporary R&B, and more is really unlike anything we have ever seen. Overall, the secret to his dominance is the accessibility he provides in his music. Its why he's been able to run the charts and scoop millions of sales from other rappers near his level.

Due to this formula, Drake has now hit two more unfathomable, and potentially unbeatable milestones. The first of which relates to the iconic pop group, The Beatles. The Canadian luminary has surpassed them in other ways throughout his career. For example, back in 2022, Drizzy took the crown for the most top five Hot 100 hits. He hit 30 back then with DJ Khaled's "STAYING ALIVE" and passed The Beatles 55-year-old record. Now, Drake can say that he's spent more cumulative weeks on the Hot 200. Per Concerts In USA, the exact number isn't really known yet.

Drake "NOKIA" Success

However, it's been estimated at a total of 1500 weeks. The Beatles did so for 1,300 weeks. As for the other milestone, this one revolves around the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). Per chart data, Drake now has 500 million certified units. That includes albums, songs and singles, as well as features. Of course, this is just another insane mark that he's hit.

The RIAA has detailed breakdown on their website as to how that's all calculated and what counts. But overall, we can think of a few songs, for example, that have helped him get there. "God's Plan," "One Dance," "Hotline Bling," "In My Feelings," and "Headlines" are only a handful. "NOKIA" is kind of on its way to that level right now as it recently just hit one million units sold, making it platinum eligible. It's also sitting at number three on the Hot 100 after moving into seventh the week before.

