billboard hot 200
- Music21 Savage Earns Fourth Number One Album On Billboard 200 With "American Dream"21 is building quite the catalog. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicEvery Song Off DaBaby's "Kirk" Album Is Dominating The Billboard ChartsDaBaby's on top of the world. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSmokepurpp Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Ranting About Travis Scott's Album SalesSmokepurpp isn't feeling Nicki's excuses. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicThe Carters' "Everything Is Love" Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200Elsewhere, XXXTentacion is back in the Top 10.By Milca P.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Scores His First Hot 100 EntryJoey Bada$$ nabs his first Hot 100 entry off the strength of "Infinity (888)."By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion's "?" Debuts At Number One on Billboard Hot 200XXXtentacion makes a solid entry into the Billboard Hot 200 charts.By Milca P.
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Salutes Logic's #1 Debut & Draws DMX ComparisonRoyce da 5'9" recalls DMX's historic debuts on the Billboard Hot 200, says Logic is on his way there.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Black Panther: The Album" Releases On Vinyl And CassetteThe Kendrick Lamar-curated "Black Panther: The Album" is getting the vinyl and cassette treatment.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentMigos Edition: Who Had The Better Verse?Offset, Takeoff, or Quavo...which Migos member has the best bars? By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicRihanna's "Anti" Completes 100 Weeks On The Billboard 200 ChartsRihanna takes another win. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "DAMN." Hits 25 Weeks In Top 10 of Billboard Hot 200Kendrick continues his streak.By Milca P.