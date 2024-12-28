SZA On Track For Chart-Topping Return With "Lana" Following Strong First Week Figures

Another moment for SZA.

It's truly been an incredible year for SZA. The TDE stalwart finally got LANA, the 15-song deluxe version of SOS, out to the masses. While it may not be as satisfying as its predecessor, there are still a lot of great tracks. "Scorsese Baby Daddy," "30 For 30" with Kendrick Lamar, and "Drive," are just a few to list off. The success was present even before this solo return, though. The Missouri native scored two blockbuster placements on GNX, with "luther" being the standout just a month after the album's release. Furthermore, in between LANA and those features, K. Dot announced that she would be touring with him on his Grand National trek.

Now, to cap off her 2024, SZA will wind up back atop the heap chart wise. According to chart data, LANA was able to move 170,000 units in its first week. That number could adjust prior to Tuesday, which is when Billboard updates their charts. But regardless, she's on easily on pace to return to number one on the Hot 200. This technically counts toward previous performance data for SOS, so it will mark its eleventh week on top and of course its first time back there since 2023.

SZA's SOS Era Might Be Her Best Yet

With this being the case, it's pretty fair to argue that this portion of her career is her best yet. Even though Ctrl and its subsequent deluxe really put her on the map, SOS seemed to capture more fans hearts and maybe even more instantaneously. No matter how you viewed Apple Music's 100 Greatest Albums list, you cannot deny that its placement on it just two years after its release is pretty incredible. Furthermore, more songs exploded and put SZA into the upper echelon of R&B and pop singer-songwriters.