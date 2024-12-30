SZA Pushes "SOS Deluxe: LANA" Updates Back Due To Holiday Break

But don't worry: the new songs and mixes on "LANA" are not far off.

SZA fans couldn't be happier with SOS Deluxe: LANA, which revamps the 2022 smash hit with a whole project's worth of new jams and bops. In fact, she has even more plans for it, as she indicated to fans that she would add more songs on the LP (a deluxe deluxe?) and fix some of the mixes on songs like "Kitchen" before 2024 ends. However, it looks like Solána will have to wait a little longer to see these updates come to light, as she recently took to Twitter to announce a disappointing but fortunately small delay. "Just got word all updated Mixes and new songs will be added Jan 6th when the label comes back from holiday. Sorry they can’t do it any sooner. Just wanted to keep yall in the loop. Thank yall for your patience."

Of course, SZA doesn't need these updates to continue the success of SOS Deluxe: LANA, as it already proved to resonate with fans very strongly. The album returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it the first from a female artist to top the charts in three separate years (2022, 2023, and the first tracking week of 2025).

Elsewhere, SZA is also looking for the next direction and phase of her career, as she recently seemed to part ways with her longtime manager Punch. "Those were tracks punch and I spoke about releasing together prior," she tweeted. "Obviously he stepped away abruptly so sorting the drop out was a bit tricky. Pls Give me a second... they'll be loaded." "And to be clear I love punch deeply! NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf. Sometimes ppl grow apart and that's okay." "Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best whatever his choices may be."