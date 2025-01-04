SZA Reveals Her Contract Is Almost Over And Ponders On What Its Last Two Albums Will Be

Is the end of this era for SZA approaching?

SZA has a big career moment ahead of her, and amid the success of her SOS Deluxe: LANA, it seems like she has some reflecting to do. Moreover, she took to Twitter on Saturday (January 4) to speak on the next projects that she has on the horizon and cheekily preview the mind state that she's in when it comes to future new music. "To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities," the St. Louis superstar tweeted.

As such, one possible assumption from this tweet is that SZA has two albums left in her current contract with TDE, and that she's thinking about what she wants to do with them. Of course, making children's music might sound like more of a meme than a sincere tease, but she's a Sesame Street fan who even appeared on that show, so it's not the most implausible idea in the world. Most importantly, we're sure it anything Solána drops would be heat.

SZA Previews Her Next Two Albums

However, what fans are probably really curious about when it comes to these two remaining albums from SZA's contract is its potential connection to other supposed career moves. For those unaware, she suggested recently that she and Punch parted ways and that he's no longer her manager. "Those were tracks punch and I spoke about releasing together prior," the 35-year-old tweeted. "Obviously he stepped away abruptly so sorting the drop out was a bit tricky. Pls Give me a second... they'll be loaded." "And to be clear I love punch deeply! NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf. Sometimes ppl grow apart and that's okay." "Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best whatever his choices may be."

As for Punch's words on the matter, he recently seemed to eschew the idea of speaking on any SZA rumors or headlines around him in general. "I was going to take the time and officially dispel some rumors and headlines.. then I thought, eh, it doesn’t matter. We had a great year and the next year is already in motion," he tweeted.

