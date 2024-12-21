SZA Promises To Release "More" Music Before The End Of 2024

The singer has more to drop.

SZA had a rollercoaster of a Friday. She delayed the release of LANA (SOS Deluxe) at the last possible minute. She dropped the album roughly 12 hours later than expected, but it was worth the wait. The new deluxe edition came with an entire album's worth of material, including a Kendrick Lamar feature. It was enough to satiate any hardcore SZA fan. The most exciting part of the singer's rollout, though, is that she isn't done. She got on Twitter the evening she dropped and claimed that she has more music on deck for 2024.

It may be surprising, the idea of new music after it took SZA two years to drop LANA (SOS Deluxe), but that is what the singer is promising. She told fans that "new treats" were on the way, and added that TDE label boss Punch has given her the green light. "Punch gave the go ahead to purge and drop all songs," SZA wrote in a separate tweet. "More things are on the way." You wouldn't be judged for thinking SZA is merely hyping up new material, and won't actually drop before the end of the year. We've seen it before, and in the case of Playboi Carti, we're still seeing it. But SZA provided even more info on songs to come.

SZA Will Drop Again On Christmas Or New Year's Eve

SZA posted a screenshot of a text conversation between her and Punch. "King being kind n finna let me purge it all," she tweeted. "Yes I'm secretly begging for more than this lmao everybody say thank you." It certainly does seem like the singer is pushing for more songs to see the light of day. The screenshot has SZA referencing specific songs by name. She asks Punch if she can drop songs called "PSA," "Take You Down" and "Open Arms." The TDE boss responded by issuing a slight delay. He told the singer to wait a week or so before dropping again.