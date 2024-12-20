SZA Delays "LANA (SOS Deluxe)" But Drops New Single "Drive"

She also gave fans a music video.

All eyes were on SZA. The singer had been teasing the release of LANA (SOS Deluxe) all week, but when it came time for the album to drop, there was nothing. What happened? Well, SZA took to social media to confirm that the album has been delayed. She did, however, treat fans to some new material. She put out a new song titled "Drive," and even dropped a music video starring actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller. It isn't the flawless rollout we hope for, but it's better than nothing!

SZA told fans that the album was still being mixed, and she therefore needed more time. "Had to get my mixes right," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. She did confirm, however, that LANA (SOS Deluxe) will be dropping on Friday morning. She's taking a page out of her former label mate, Kendrick Lamar's book and releasing during the day instead of midnight. In the meantime, there's the song. SZA previously gave fans a glimpse of the music video when she announced the album's release date. A brief section of Ben Stiller singing in a car was enough to entice fans. Now that we have the full video and song, though, we can confirm SZA has not lost her touch.

Read More: Top 10 Best Athletes Of 2024

SZA Blamed The LANA (SOS Deluxe) Delay On Mixing

"Drive" is SZA is retrospective mode. She croons over a gentle, guitar-driven instrumental that fans of "Supermodel" or "Snooze" should love. The singer also debuts the odd, bug-like version of herself that she teased on the LANA (SOS Deluxe) album cover. It's still unclear how this new persona will factor in to the album and its overall themes. It's definitely visually striking. Ben Stiller can be seen singing in the car and then driving out to the woods to dance in front of his car. It'll be interesting to see whether the actor appears in subsequent videos, or if there's a larger narrative.