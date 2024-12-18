SZA Ups The Weirdness In Striking NSFW Cover For "Lana"

SZA has fans absolutely stoked.

Outside of that, we don't really know how many new songs there will be. Given that this will just be a deluxe, we can't imagine there won't be an entire album's worth of cuts to drop. Although Megan Thee Stallion did drop 13 extra records for the "extended version" of MEGAN earlier this year. All bets are off, but regardless, fans are thrilled. "BRO JUST DROP TSSS," one IG user exclaims. Don't worry y'all, December 20 will be here soon enough.

The connections don't really stop there either though. Outside of "Drive" -- which was teased in the hilarious and wholesome second teaser trailer with Ben Stiller -- the one possible single we have is "Saturn." Of course, that relates to space and astronomy, which might also tie into LANA somehow. Overall, there's definitely a bit of world building to some extent going on, and we can't wait to see what's in store.

She appears to have some sort of body paint on, is wearing circular tinted shades, has alien/or bug antennas, and is exposing her entire stomach and chest region. The caption doesn't begin to give the cover justice, as SZA writes, "Presave link is live." Besides the nature aspect, the buggy features were something that was also teased by the hitmaker previously. Back in September, SZA went on Hot Ones and was wearing a similar alien-like mask then for the interview.

SZA loves to make statements, and this covert art for her upcoming SOS deluxe LANA definitely makes one. The R&B/pop phenom shared the official artwork to her social media accounts just moments ago. It continues on the outdoor/woodsy theme from the first trailer we got where she appeared to be peeing in the wilderness. Yes, that is not a lie, click the link here . It features the Missouri native standing in an overgrown field at night wearing some yellow cargo drawstring pants and a matching jacket. But it gets much weirder from there.

