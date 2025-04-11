Taylor Swift Reportedly Takes Legal Action Against Kanye West Following His Wild Allegations

In his quest to eviscerate everything around him, it seems like Kanye West will find out the hard way that Taylor Swift does not play when it comes to her image. For those unaware, he recently made allegations about her sex life, claiming in a since-deleted wild tweet on Wednesday (April 9) that Justin Bieber and Harry Styles had intercourse with her at the same time. Now, according to the Daily Mail, Swift launched a cease and desist letter against Ye, labeling these accusations as "false, defamatory, and amounting to sexual harassment." We will see if this actually goes to court.

"This time he has gone too far," an alleged source told the Daily Mail. "His claims are not just false, they are defamatory. This isn’t just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career." Allegedly, Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce wants to confront Kanye West directly about this, but that's speculation based on an unconfirmed source. Elsewhere, Harry Styles reportedly denied the allegations and is willing to help out in court if necessary, whereas a source allegedly close to Justin Bieber also denied the allegations.

Kanye West Taylor Swift Beef

If you somehow weren't aware, the Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud began all the way back in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards. While Swift was accepting an award, West interrupted her speech and said Beyoncé had a better video, which obviously caused a lot of controversy. Ye's "Famous" track in 2016 claimed the whole thing made Taylor famous, which resulted in clap-backs from her. It wasn't long before Kim Kardashian also allegedly became a part of the beef. But for most of the 2020s decade, it's mostly been a question of subliminal shade (if any), which only breaks whenever the Chicago artist decides to say something wild about the Pennsylvania superstar.

Speaking of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's child support was another recent big topic of his Twitter rants. We will see if Taylor Swift actually doubles down on this reported legal action, develops it in other strong ways, or if Ye even obeys it to begin with.