harry styles
- MusicWhat Is Harry Styles's Best-Selling Album?The former 1D member has evidently maintained his commercial appeal.By Demi Phillips
- MusicJorja Smith Shares A New Harry Styles CoverJorja Smith took on a Harry Styles hit in the live lounge.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSuper Bowl Halftime Show Shortlist Rumored To Include Jack Harlow & Miley CyrusBad Bunny and Harry Styles are also reportedly in talks to headline the 2024 spectacle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHarry Styles Fan Faints After Fist Bump: WatchHarry seems to have had a pretty strong effect on the fan.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureBad Bunny Apologizes To Harry Styles For Coachella ShadeBenito took his apology a step further at his final Coachella performance.By Noah Grant
- MusicBad Bunny Gets Heat For Shading Harry Styles, Team RespondsBad Bunny is in hot water with Styles stans.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsEmily Ratajkowski Hints At Dating Harry StylesThe actress hinted that the pair have been together for two months. By Noah Grant
- GossipEmily Ratajkowski & Harry Styles Spotted Making Out In TokyoWhile the model's face isn't completely shown in the viral clip, fans are losing it over the apparent reveal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHarry Styles "People Like Me" Grammy Speech Earns BacklashAfter saying winning Album of the Year doesn't happen to "people like me," his critics were swift to react.By Erika Marie
- MusicMichael Jackson's Son Responds To Harry Styles Being Called The "King Of Pop"Prince says his father is, and will forever be, the King of Pop.By Lawrencia Grose
- MoviesHarry Styles Appears To Spit On Chris Pine In Video From "Don't Worry Darling" PremiereFans seem to think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the "Don't Worry Darling" premiere.By Cole Blake
- Music"Rolling Stone UK" Names Harry Styles The "New King Of Pop" & Swiftly Earns BacklashMichael Jackson's nephew, Taj Jackson, made it clear that there is only one King of Pop and it isn't Styles.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHarry Styles Donates $1 Million To Stopping Gun Violence After Texas ShootingHarry Styles has pledged to donate $1 million in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHarry Styles Explains How Billie Eilish Inspired His Career: "She Broke The Spell For Me"Moving from boy band heartthrob to solo musician isn't easy, but it was Eilish's introduction to fame that caused Styles to re-evaluate his approach.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Don't Worry Darling" Trailer Stars Florence Pugh & Harry Styles In A '50s Psychological ThrillerThe Olivia Wilde-directed picture is due out on September 23rd.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKehlani Calls Out Noel Gallagher For Saying Harry Styles Isn't A "Real" MusicianThe former Oasis frontman criticized Styles because the superstar got his start on "The X Factor," adding that he doesn't believe Styles writes his own music.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLizzo Joins Harry Styles During Coachella Weekend 2 To Sing "I Will Survive"Last weekend, Mr. Styles surpirsed the crowd with country legend Shania Twain.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCoachella Will Auction Lifetime Festival Passes As NFTsCoachella has teamed up with FTX to auction off ten one-of-one lifetime passes to the festivals as NFTs. By Brianna Lawson