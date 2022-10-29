Earlier this year, Rolling Stone UK labeled singer Harry Styles as the “King of Pop,” which quickly sparked controversy. That heavy title has referred to only one artist in the industry for his decades of music– Michael Jackson.

Once the popular publication revealed their opinion on Styles taking the throne, social media users had a lot to say regarding the matter. While hundreds of people claimed they had never even heard a song by the England native, others debated on if Rolling Stone was trying to get publicity for their brand.

Our October / November cover star is @Harry_Styles ✨



How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t?



Read the interview and see the cover shoot: https://t.co/5guRhvgLrn pic.twitter.com/nVUoUAgGCZ — Rolling Stone UK (@RollingStoneUK) August 22, 2022

Tai Jackson, the late singer’s nephew, took shots at the magazine via Twitter. He wrote, “There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.”

However, Tai isn’t the only Jackson speaking up on Michael’s behalf. Prince, MJ’s oldest son, spoke with Good Morning Britain about how he felt about the debate overtaking social media.

Not taking away from Styles’ talent, Prince stated, “[He] is an incredible artist, and he’s got his own genre.” Despite that, though, Prince added that there is a fine line between Styles’ career and that of his father’s.

“The ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that, really, my dad earned,” he added. The 25-year-old continued by stating that popularity and fame are much more accessible in today’s time as opposed to when Michael garnered stardom.

“I do feel that my father is the King of Pop– will always be the King of Pop,” Prince affirmed. He claimed that the title could never be taken away based on how much society has evolved, adding that the factors that make people famous will never be the same again.

“When you look at where my father started to where he ended versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference,” Prince concluded.

Watch the entire clip below. Do you believe there will ever be another King of Pop?