king of pop
- MusicMichael Jackson's Legendary "Pepsi Generation" Jacket Up For AuctionThe jacket could be valued at up to $460K.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMemphis Bleek Remembered An Awkward Michael Jackson Moment At Summer JamMemphis Bleek remembered a funny time when Michael Jackson surprised performed at Summer Jam.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMichael Jackson’s Son Says Harry Styles Doesn’t Deserve “King Of Pop” TitleMichael Jackson's son isn't happy about people giving Harry Styles the "King of Pop" title.By Cole Blake
- TVChris Rock’s Michael Jackson Pedophile Joke Slammed By King Of Pop's NephewThe South Carolina-born comedian is also facing backlash over his jokes about Meghan Markle and Jada Pinkett Smith.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMichael Jackson Biopic Gets Green Light, Antoine Fuqua As DirectorLionsgate gave the film the thumbs up and tapped "Emancipation" director Antoine Fuqua to head it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMichael Jackson's Son Responds To Harry Styles Being Called The "King Of Pop"Prince says his father is, and will forever be, the King of Pop.By Lawrencia Grose
- Music"Rolling Stone UK" Names Harry Styles The "New King Of Pop" & Swiftly Earns BacklashMichael Jackson's nephew, Taj Jackson, made it clear that there is only one King of Pop and it isn't Styles.By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryJay-Z Brings Out Michael Jackson At Summer Jam 2001 In New Unseen FootageWatch new footage from Jay-Z's Summer Jam set in 2001 where he brought out the King Of Pop, Michael Jackson.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWoman Arrested For Stabbing Michael Jackson's NieceAngela Bonell, the woman who stabbed Michael Jackson's niece, has been arrested on attempted murder and hate-crime charges. By Noah John
- MusicTaj Jackson Rejects Beyoncé Being "King Of Pop," Says Title "Is Not Up For Grabs"Someone stated that Beyoncé is the new King of Pop and Taj wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryChris Brown Reminds Us That Michael Jackson Loved Him: "A Bright & Shining Star"Michael Jackson was a big fan of Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMichael Jackson Impersonator Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance To King Of PopHis photos first began to circulate years ago.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Proudly Embraces Michael Jackson ComparisonsIs Chris Brown deserving of the"Price Of Pop" title?By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyTMZ Reports Paris Jackson's "Attempted Suicide," She Calls Them "F*cking Liars"Paris Jackson is at odds with TMZ over their report of her alleged suicide attempt.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD Takes Pro-Michael Jackson Stance: "Let The Legend Rest"Juice WRLD takes a stance on the divisive legacy of Michael Jackson. By Mitch Findlay