Michael Jackson’s Legendary “Pepsi Generation” Jacket Up For Auction

Undisputed King of Pop Michael Jackson continues to captivate fans and collectors alike even beyond his untimely passing in 2009. Iconic memorabilia associated with the legendary entertainer often are sold for high prices at auctions. And a new addition to this growing list is the black and white leather jacket Jackson wore during one of his 1984 "Pepsi Generation" ads. While this jacket may not be as instantly recognizable as some of his other iconic outfits, it undoubtedly holds immense historical and sentimental value.

The jacket's significance is rooted in its connection to Michael Jackson's involvement with the Pepsi brand in the mid-1980s. Many remember the infamous Pepsi ad that went terribly wrong when a pyrotechnics mishap resulted in Jackson suffering burns. However, the jacket in question hails from a different Pepsi Generation commercial. In the other commercial, Jackson is seen dancing in the streets alongside a group of enthusiastic kids and other participants. This particular ad campaign marked a significant chapter in Jackson's career. The ad illustrated his wide-reaching appeal, which extended beyond music and into the world of commercial endorsements. The black and white leather jacket, emblematic of his distinctive style, became a symbol of his pop culture prominence.

The Jacket's Value Could Be Up To $460K

MN - 1988: Pop singer Michael Jackson performs onstage during his 'Bad World Tour' in 1988. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

This custom-made leather jacket is now set to be auctioned off through Propstore, with bidding opening on November 10. The estimated value of this piece of music history is substantial, with projections ranging from $230,000 to a staggering $460,000. Given its remarkable provenance and the fact that it once adorned the King of Pop's shoulders, it's very likely to reach the upper end of that estimate.

The remarkable journey of the jacket adds another layer of intrigue and value. In a twist of fate, the jacket was initially gifted to Wendell Thompson by Michael Jackson himself in 1983, a year prior to the ad's release. Wendell, whose father worked as a cosmetologist with MJ, was fortunate enough to cross paths with the legendary singer in Orlando. The jacket was a a personal gift from the King of Pop and holds a unique place in Jackson's history and personal connection to his fans.

