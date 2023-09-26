Drake Is One Song Away From Tying Michael Jackson For Most No. 1s By A Male Soloist

There are still a few names ahead of them in terms of overall No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 by artists, but it’s still a wild feat.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Is One Song Away From Tying Michael Jackson For Most No. 1s By A Male Soloist

Drake and SZA's "Slime You Out" kicked off the soon-to-come release of Drizzy's album For All The Dogs, and got him one step closer to the history books. Moreover, that song went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, marking his twelfth number one hit and putting him right up there with the legendary Michael Jackson. He has thirteen chart-topping tracks, which means the Toronto rapper is now just one song away from tying him for the fourth-most number ones in Billboard history so far. If you're curious, he's currently tied with Madonna and The Supremes for the fifth spot.

Of course, it's fair to assume that one more track from For All The Dogs might just cinch this achievement for the 36-year-old. Given that his career shows no signs of slowing down, it wouldn't be surprising to see him work his way up. Ahead of Drake are frequent collaborator Rihanna (14 number ones) and Mariah Carey (19 number ones). At the very top of the list are The Beatles, who have 20 tracks that claimed the top spot across their discography.

Read More: Drake Reaches Incredible Milestone With “Take Care”

Drake & Michael Jackson Almost Have The Same Amount Of No. 1 Songs

In addition, this also marks one of the only hip-hop-adjacent songs that went No. 1 on Billboard this year- the second, to be exact. The first was Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red," which ended a drought in this metric for the genre that existed since Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl." Furthermore, this history sparked a hotly contested conversation around whether rap is a "dying" style, something that artists like Drake continue to disprove. It might not have the same chart-topping record as previous years, but it's also the calm after a storm that dominated the early 2020s and mid-to-late 2010s. As such, we can't really complain.

Meanwhile, the OVO superstar also has a lot to look back on and appreciate when it comes to his career. His 2013 album Nothing Was The Same, which established him as a top dog in the game, recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. While reflecting on his previous success, we'll see if his future one puts The Boy right next to MJ. For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Michael Jackson, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Drake’s New Hairstyle Gets Him Roasted On Twitter

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.