Drake Reaches Incredible Milestone With “Take Care”

One of Drake's most popular albums is getting the recognition it deserves. Take Care, an album released in 2011, has now officially spent 550 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 chart. This info has been reported by Chartdata. This is a huge milestone as it's not an easy accomplishment. In fact, the OVO head huncho is joining the ranks of Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, who's albums Curtain Call: The Hits and Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, respectively, are a few of the other hip-hop projects who have accomplished this feat.

Moreover, some of Drake's other projects currently rank on the charts too. Drake and 21 Savage's joint album Her Loss currently sits at No. 24 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, while Certified Lover Boy sits at No. 30, and Take Care at No. 31. Many fans argue that Take Care is one of Drake's best albums. Released over 10 years ago, Drake made a huge impact with the delivery of this project. He changed the game and influenced generations to come with the pouring out of his heart over R&B-tinged beats. Take Care included iconic, career-defining tracks such as "The Motto," "Make Me Proud," "Crew Love," and "HYFR."

Drake Is Still Achieving Milestones

The rap superstar is currently making history on the road. Drake is on his It's All A Blur tour with 21 Savage and has been making stops in cities across North America. Mostly every show has had a viral moment come out of it due to Drake showing love to his fans in unique ways. Recently, during his Houston tour stop, Drake pulled out all the stops. He took note of a particular fan in attendance, that he noticed had been on many of his other tour stops during the summer. He then offered her something special. In front of the entire crowd, Drake announced that he would be flying her first class to the Atlanta show to sit in the VIP section. It didn't end there. He also said he would give her $10k to shop while she was out in Atlanta.

Additionally, during his Houston show, he claimed that his highly-anticipated upcoming project For All The Dogs, is set to be another classic. "I love y'all for real," Drake told the H-town crowd. "I got my album coming out for y'all October 6. I know I pushed it back, but it's for good reason. 'Cause I'm trying to represent for the H-Town like I always do. Another classic on the way." Stay tuned to HNHH for more news on Drake's upcoming project and music news.

