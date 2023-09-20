Drake Gifts BBL Specialist Custom OVO Scrubs

Dr. Jung Money receives a gift from The Boy.

BYAron A.
Drake Gifts BBL Specialist Custom OVO Scrubs

Drake’s love for Houston holds no barriers but his recent trip to H-Town made him look like Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. The Canadian rapper delivered incredible back-to-back performances at the Toyota Center. At one point, the rapper gifted a fan a luxury bag, which has been a common theme throughout his career. Then, he found another fan who apparently attended several nights on his tour. As a token of his appreciation, he offered the fan a VIP experience at his Atlanta concert, along with a first-class ticket and $10,000 cash.

However, it’s evident that his appreciation for Houstonians extends beyond those who spent their hard-earned cash to see him perform. His connection with the city runs deep, as we saw when he pulled up to Bun B’s Trill Burger and later, showed his gratitude to UGK, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and other H-Town representatives who left an indelible mark on the culture. Still, before his performance in Charlotte, NC this weekend, he had to pay a visit to one man who “made these beautiful ladies’ dreams come true.” 

Read More: Drake Gives Fan Chanel Bag After She Reveals How Many Brazilian Waxes She Did To Buy Tour Tickets

Drake Pays A Visit To BBL Specialist Dr. Calvin Jung

Drake paid a visit to Dr. Calvin Jung, a renowned BBL specialist, before leaving Houston. Dr. Jung shared a video to his TikTok page alongside Drake who delivered a suitcase filled with new work attire. “Custom OVO Jung Money scrubs,” the doctor said. “I had to get him right with the Jung Money scrubs,” Drake added. “It’s only right. Appreciate you showing love all these years. Making these beautiful ladies' dreams come true.” Drizzy added that the suitcase had basically every size imaginable.

There’s a strong possibility that Drake and Dr. Jung, who is also a Canadian, might be hanging out more often in the future. The Her Loss rapper revealed that he’s moving to Houston during his second night at the Toyota Center. “I'm excited I get to share this with night two. I had to make it official first. I've been looking for a long time. Trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live where I belong outside of Toronto. I finally, finally, after all these years, found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y'all will be seeing me a lot, yeah!" Check out Drake’s visit to Dr. Jung above. 

Read More: Drake Pays For Fan’s Flight Back To Japan, Announces “For All The Dogs” Delay

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.