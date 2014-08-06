Paul Wall is one of the more recognizable rappers to emerge from the south in recent memory. The former Color Changing Click member is known not only for his music career but his jewelry endeavours as well, becoming the rap game's #1 grill since starting a custom diamond jewelry business with Johnny Dang (TV Johnny). Throughout his career, the Houston native has released four studio albums and three mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of Bun B, Chamillionaire (although they're now estranged), Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Michael Watts, Ill Bill, Tech N9ne, Travis Barker, Jermaine Dupri, Lil’ Keke, Kid Ink, Young Dolph and many more. Most recently, he released his latest studio album #CheckSeason (2013) and contributed to Lecrae's "Church Clothes 2" mixtape (also 2013). Stay tuned for the further adventures of Paul Wall. He's ballin' in the mix to this day.