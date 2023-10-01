Paul Wall And Termanology Drop “No Apologies” With DeAndre Nico And Bun B

Paul Wall and Termanology have an extensive relationship together. This pairing has an endless amount of collaborations under their belt. From team projects to singles, the Texas and New York natives have a tremendous wavelength with each other and all of that previous work together is evidence of that. Back In 2022, Wall and Termanology put out a joint project, Start 2 Finish. It was a tight listen of ten tracks, clocking in at just over 37 minutes. A few features were also on the LP.

Now, the duo is gearing up for their sequel to it called Start, Finish, Repeat. According to HipHopSince1987.com, the second installment is slated for release on a busy day for projects, October 13. There have already been a few lead singles in the rollout of this album. The first one, "Talk About It," was put out on August 25. Then, we got another offering, "Do It for the Ghetto," featuring Big K.R.I.T., and Lakeith Rashad. That came out on Septemeber 15.

Listen To "No Apologies" From Paul Wall, Termanology, Bun B, And DeAndre Nico

This leads us to this new cut, "No Apologies." This one brings on another familiar face to Wall and Termanology, Bun B. Frequent producer for Wall, Statik Selektah gets behind the keys for some smooth and soulful production. The singing from DeAndre Nico is gorgeous on the chorus and every rapper floats over the beat.

What are your initial thoughts on Paul Wall and Termanology's new collaboration single with Bun B and DeAndre Nico, "No Apologies?" Is this the best lead single out of the three? Are you excited for their second joint project, Start, Finish, Repeat? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always be sure to keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Full-time tryna be a real man

Can't be reckless

Only women and kids can

Put my faith in God

Put my trust in me

