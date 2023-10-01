Plies Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hypocrisy Over Shooting Looters

Plies is one of Donald Trump's biggest fans; not because he likes him (far from it), but because he loves to talk about him online. First, it was him clowning the former president for his various criminal indictments, going so far as to make his mugshot his profile picture on Twitter. Now, though, the rapper took to the social media platform to speak a little more seriously on 45's policy hypocrisy. Furthermore, it concerns Trump's views on looters, which are pretty radically unforgiving when it comes to what punishment they deserve. However, as the Florida native pointed out, this goes contrary to what many of his followers did at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"When they're there, they'll knock the hell out of you, and kill you in some cases," Donald Trump said of "looters" during a recent speech in Anaheim, California. "We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft. Very simply: if you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store. Shot!" When Plies saw this, he couldn't help but ask the million-dollar question. "I Wonder Why He Wants To Shoot & Kill The Looters?????" he tweeted. "Why Didn’t He Think Someone Should Shoot The People Who Stormed The Capital (Jan. 6th)???"

Read More: Plies Roasts Donald Trump Over Latest Indictment: “Pw*ssy Azz Trump!!!!”

Plies' Latest Twitter Takedown Of Donald Trump

Back in August, Plies explained why he thinks people like Trump- and why they're wrong. "It Finally Donned On Me!!!!" the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I've Figured Out Why People Who Claim To Like Trump Like Him! They Like Him Because He Represents NON ACCOUNTABILITY. He Lives In A World That He Wants To Do & Say Whatever He Likes W/o Any Consequences. Everything Bad In His Life Is Someone Else's Fault! Most People Feel Dis Way."

Meanwhile, obviously the Fort Meyers MC is not Trump's biggest critic; there are way too many people in that race. Still, it will continue to be hilarious to see this viral artist speak on one of the most divisive and prominent political figures of our time. If nothing else, he can come to conclusions too hilarious or bizarre for our feeble little minds. For more news and updates on Plies and Trump, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Plies Reacts To Britney Spears’ Dance Video: “This My Beyonce”