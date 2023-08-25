Plies Dubs Donald Trump “Inmate P01135809,” Makes Former POTUS His Twitter Avi

Plies has something to say about all of the trending pop culture news topics lately.

Britney Spears’ divorce from Sam Asghari was the main thing on Plies’ mind when the news first broke earlier this week. Since then, however, the rapper has shifted his commentating efforts to far more pressing matters, such as Donald Trump’s arrest. This isn’t the first time in 2023 that the politician has turned himself in to police custody, however, it is the only time we’ve seen him pose for a mugshot. Upon hitting the internet on Thursday (August 24) evening, Trump’s name has been trending across various platforms, mostly due to the Grinch-like expression on his face.

“🤣🤣🤣 The Look U Give When U Been Yelling ‘Lock Her Up’ & ‘The Biden Crime Family’… But U The B*tch That’s Really The Criminal!!!!” Plies quipped on Twitter when reposting Trump’s glamour shot. “🤣🤣🤣🤣 U Can Fool Everybody But God!!!! 🤣🤣🤣,” he added. In another post, the Florida-born lyricist said that he plans to refer to the frequent golfer by his inmate number, rather than his government name from here on out.

Donald Trump’s Mugshot Gets a Laugh from Plies

Besides those funny tweets, Plies also criticized those who are still supporting Trump amid all of the legal action being taken against him. “The Only Way Some Of Y’all Will Ever Say F*ck Trump! Is If He Told Y’all To Start Taking Care Of Y’all Kids!!!!” Plies asserted last night. “At That Point, Y’all Would Say ‘F*ck Bruh A N*gga Ain’t Need Dem F*ck A** $1500 Anyway’!!!”

Ever the observer, the “I Got Motion” artist also noticed that Trump listed his height and weight as numbers that don’t seem entirely accurate. “Bruh Said His Height & Weight Was 6’3 215lbs!!! He Wouldn’t Even Tell The Truth About Dat!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Plies joked.

More Commentary from the Rapper

Keep scrolling to see what else Plies has been saying online about Donald Trump’s arrest. What are your thoughts on The Apprentice alum’s conversation-making mugshot? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

