Plies’ Britney Spears Crush Grows Stronger As She Addresses Her Divorce In Bright Green Panties

Ever since their relationship first went public, people had their doubts about Sam Asghari and Britney Spears. The pair have no shortage of differences but have attempted to make things work over the past few years. Earlier this week, however, they finally called it quits and have since released separate statements reflecting on what lead to the dissolution of their marriage. For her part, the popstar chose to express herself in her usual fashion – dancing around her house in an ultra-tiny pair of panties for the world to see.

“I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!” the “Womanizer” hitmaker shared in her caption. “In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!!” While it’s always nice to hear her words, what’s really got the internet talking is Spears’ sexy dance moves, including a booty smack that has left her new No. 1 man, Plies, crushing harder than ever.

Plies Reacts to Britney Spears’ Divorce Statement

When reposting her dancing video on his own page, the rapper couldn’t help but gas Brit Brit up. “😍😍😍😍 The Azz Smack Heard Around America!!!! 😍😍😍🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’ve Watch This Part 1,000,016 Times Since It Came Out. I Just Can’t Stop Watching It! (U Hear How Soft It Sound)🤣,” Plies wrote. As if that weren’t enough, he also said he’s been watching it in his car with the volume on 100.

Britney Spears has an abundance of loyal supporters, but at this point, it’s fair to say that Plies is the president of her fan club. In fact, he’s been showing so much love to his favourite white girl that some are suggesting he might be the reason she and Sam Asghari are ending their marriage. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

