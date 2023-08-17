Fans Blaming Plies For Britney Spears Divorce

Yesterday news hit the internet that Sam Asghari was filing for divorce from Britney Spears following just over one year of marriage. The news broke just a day after a report initially hit the media claiming that it was “only a matter of time” before the couple divorced. Rumors have also swirled about Asghari threatening to release embarrassing information about Spears if the negotiations for their separation don’t go the way he hopes. In the wake of the news breaking, fans had a lot to say. Some in particular honed in on somebody they think could be responsible.

As The Shade Room noted in an Instagram post, fans weren’t shy about blaming Britney Spears’s divorce on rapper Plies. The two have a recent history of interacting online and the comments were flooded with users saying the divorce was ultimately Plies fault. He didn’t help the situation when this morning when he shared a video of himself singing Spears’ classic hit “…Baby One More Time” on Instagram. Fans in the comments responded and unsurprisingly took Plies’ side. “plies that cool uncle at the cookout all the kids love,” reads the top comment on the post. “This n*gga be really out here enjoying the sh*t out of himself,” agrees another.

Read More: Britney Spears’ Stripper Pole Video Earns Her Hilarious Nickname From Plies

Fans Say Plies Helped Cause Britney Spears Divorce

Britney Spears has been making waves for much of this year due to videos she posts online. She has also released new music though. Last month, she teamed up with will.i.am, who she’s collaborated with before. The pair dropped a new song called “Mind Your Business” that served as a long-awaited return for Spears and a message to her critics.

Britney Spears also dealt with the fallout from an altercation she had with the security of Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. The viral confrontation had fans debating who was in the wrong after footage emerged of the incident. Do you think Plies had anything to do with Britney Spears divorce? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Britney Spears Gets Wild & Free In New Pole Dancing Video On Instagram

[Via]