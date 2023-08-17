Sam Asghari Reportedly Files For Divorce From Britney Spears

Sources have claimed that Sam Asghari has filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage to Britney Spears. This comes after a “nuclear” fight in June led to the couple separating. The couple was married in a star-studded wedding in June 2022, an event which came six months after Spears was formally released from her 13-year conservatorship. While things seemed idyllic for the couple, it reportedly came crashing down after Spears accused Asghari of infidelity.

Furthermore, a handful of sources claim not only that Asghari has filed for divorce, but that he will also seek to challenge his prenup. The agreement, that Spears insisted Asghari sign, maintains her assets as “separate property”. However, despite TMZ and PEOPLE reporting these claims, there is some doubt as to their validity. The Associated Press was unable to find Asghari’s court filings, which are supposedly quoted by several gossip outlets. Additionally, TMZ alleges that Spears will likely grant a one-off payment to Asghari before his prenup challenge reaches a courtroom.

Is Britney Spears Getting Divorced?

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

At the time of the writing, the rumors are that Britney Spears is getting divorced. However, this information is based on anonymous sources. As mentioned, several news outlets have been unable to find Asghari’s divorce filings in either LA or Ventura Counties. Furthermore, a wave of additional sources have come forward, all with different claims about the situation.

For example, Page Six has a source claiming that Asghari is looking for a hush money payment. According to the outlet’s source, Asghari is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” Meanwhile, Pop Base claims that Spears has retained the team that successfully fought her conservatorship to challenge Asghari’s prenup claims. In short, the next few days are going to be full of “anonymous sources” claiming things from both sides. This is of course a developing story and we here at HotNewHipHop will try to do our best to keep you fully up to date.

