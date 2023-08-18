Sam Asghari Breaks His Silence Amid Britney Spears Divorce: “I Wish Her The Best”

After being married for just over two years, news of Britney Spears’ divorce from Sam Asghari began to circulate earlier this week. Fans were initially shocked that the former lovebirds decided to call it quits, but that quickly changed with subsequent reports. According to TMZ, some sources alleged that Spears had been physically attacking Asghari, even while he was sleeping. With that being said, there had been some previous reports about the couple getting into serious altercations, with some of them turning physical. Nothing was ever confirmed, however, so for now it’s all speculation.

Amid reports, Asghari has finally broken his silence, taking to his Instagram Story today to confirm the news. “After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the model wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Sam Asghari Says “Sh*t Happens”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Based on Asghari’s statement, the divorce seems to be amicable. Some fans are still worried for the pop icon’s wellbeing, however, as sources claim that she doesn’t have much support from family amid the news. The source described her as “isolated, especially now without Sam.” Fortunately, they also went on to claim that she’s “hanging in there, all things considered.”

Ahead of Asghari’s statement, some rumors circulated surrounding an alleged fight that went down between the now-exes. Apparently, Asghari had accused Spears of cheating on him. They told TMZ that “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” following the heated altercation. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

