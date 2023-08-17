Britney Spears Allegedly Attacked Husband Sam Asghari While He Slept

Sources allegedly close to the couple claim that he often complained of her physical attacks.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Britney Spears Allegedly Attacked Husband Sam Asghari While He Slept

Sam Asghari filing for divorce from Britney Spears this week has been one of the most shocking pop culture relationship stories so far this year. Of course, there’s a lot of gossip surrounding it, so reports at this time should come with a hefty grain of salt. Still, there’s a possibility that some of these claims will become important in the future as more details from their situation emerge. One of these is allegations brought forth in a new TMZ report, in which sources allegedly close to the couple made some damning claims. Apparently, Asghari often complained of Spears’ physical attacks against him, one of which happened during his sleep.

During their seven years together, these accusations suggest that it was a pattern of repeated behavior. In fact, one of the alleged instances lines up with photos paparazzi took of Sam Asghari with a faint black eye. This is the injury that allegedly stemmed from their bedtime fight, in which security could not intervene. In addition, the alleged sources maintained that numerous fights occurred between the two where security had to step in and diffuse the altercation.

Read More: Britney Spears Is Reportedly “Isolated” From Family As Divorce News Breaks

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari In 2018

Britney Spears Sam Asghari Divorce Attack Sleep
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Moreover, the report also claimed that Asghari did not retaliate against Britney Spears when she allegedly attacked him in his sleep. If we match that with the aforementioned paparazzi photos with a black eye, then the alleged incident occurred early this year in January. When photographers noticed the marks (including bite marks on his forearm), he reportedly refused to comment on them and instead asked them to refrain from taking pictures. What’s more is that the report also claims that Asghari expressed concern at the pop star’s collection of (and obsession with) knives, and that she could “fly off the handle” at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, these claims follow an argument that the couple had a couple of weeks ago, when he accused her of cheating. Now, we know the exact impact of that conversation with Asghari’s recent divorce filing in mind. This high-profile case will probably not get any easier to keep up with. For some help in that regard, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Britney Spears.

Read More: Fans Blaming Plies For Britney Spears Divorce

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.