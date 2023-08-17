Britney Spears Allegedly Attacked Husband Sam Asghari While He Slept

Sam Asghari filing for divorce from Britney Spears this week has been one of the most shocking pop culture relationship stories so far this year. Of course, there’s a lot of gossip surrounding it, so reports at this time should come with a hefty grain of salt. Still, there’s a possibility that some of these claims will become important in the future as more details from their situation emerge. One of these is allegations brought forth in a new TMZ report, in which sources allegedly close to the couple made some damning claims. Apparently, Asghari often complained of Spears’ physical attacks against him, one of which happened during his sleep.

During their seven years together, these accusations suggest that it was a pattern of repeated behavior. In fact, one of the alleged instances lines up with photos paparazzi took of Sam Asghari with a faint black eye. This is the injury that allegedly stemmed from their bedtime fight, in which security could not intervene. In addition, the alleged sources maintained that numerous fights occurred between the two where security had to step in and diffuse the altercation.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari In 2018

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari In 2018

Moreover, the report also claimed that Asghari did not retaliate against Britney Spears when she allegedly attacked him in his sleep. If we match that with the aforementioned paparazzi photos with a black eye, then the alleged incident occurred early this year in January. When photographers noticed the marks (including bite marks on his forearm), he reportedly refused to comment on them and instead asked them to refrain from taking pictures. What’s more is that the report also claims that Asghari expressed concern at the pop star’s collection of (and obsession with) knives, and that she could “fly off the handle” at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, these claims follow an argument that the couple had a couple of weeks ago, when he accused her of cheating. Now, we know the exact impact of that conversation with Asghari’s recent divorce filing in mind. This high-profile case will probably not get any easier to keep up with. For some help in that regard, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Britney Spears.

