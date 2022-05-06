attack
- Pop CultureDr. Umar Reacts To Heckler Claiming They Slept Together The Night Before EventThe media personality's recent appearance in Atlanta was suddenly interrupted by a woman who claimed to have been with him intimately.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYo Gotti's Mom Fled Car Before Big Jook Was Killed, Blogger ClaimsA report that Yo Gotti's mother was in the car when Big Jook was killed in circulating online.By Cole Blake
- MusicMethod Man Accused Of Physically Attacking Model Jayden Steele"I had five officers come up to my room and take a statement. Not one police report was written," Steele claims.By Caroline Fisher
- TVCharleston White Attacked While Getting A Haircut: WatchThe incident was caught on camera.By Alexander Cole
- GossipJoe Budden Clarifies Rumors He Got Jumped, Was Only "Socked" OnceBudden's finally cleared up at least some of the speculation.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCharleston White Lied About Barbershop Pistol-Whipping: "The Truth Is Not The Truth Anymore"It seems like White's story was just a strange attempt to teach internet users not to believe everything they hear.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipBritney Spears Allegedly Attacked Husband Sam Asghari While He SleptSources allegedly close to the couple claim that he often complained of her physical attacks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKing Yella Shows Bullet Holes Left In His Car After Shooting AttemptKing Yella shared a video on IG of the aftermath after his car was recently shot up.By Cole Blake
- MusicMonica Gets Into Crowd During Her Concert After She Sees A Man Hit A Woman"You don't hit no f***in' lady like that!"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Punched During Date Night With Megan Fox, Bodyguard Takes Down Attacker: WatchA circulating video shows that Fox may have been caught up in the brawl between security and MGK's assailant.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Brown Wants His Ex-Housekeeper To Take Mental Exam Amid Dog Attack TrialThe singer isn't fighting this case quietly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCam'ron & Hit-Boy Condemn Abusive Cop Who Attacked A Black WomanThe woman filmed a policeman as he allegedly detained her son illegally on suspicions of robbery.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Denies Staging Gym Attack, Calls Footage "Tough To Watch"The Bushwick-born rapper said that the attack was "cowardly," which is in line with his initial statement on the beatdown.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Alleged Attacker Identified As High-Ranking Member Of Latin Kings: ReportPolice reportedly identified Rafael Medina Jr. as the president of the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Latin Kings. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Locked In A Room After Gym Attack: ReportGym staff rushed the rapper to safety after he was brutally assaulted in the sauna. By Aron A.
- Gram6ix9ine Spotted Working Out Before Gym Beatdown In New FootageNew footage emerges of 6ix9ine working out at the gym before he got beat up. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Attacker Hit With Prison SentenceIsaiah Lee will serve time for attacking the comedian at one of his shows in May.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureJimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A "Piece Of Sh*t" Over Pelosi Conspiracy TweetMusk pushed the conspiracy theory in a tweet where he shared a link to a site that is known for fake news.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Talks Dealing with "Internalized Homophobia" Through Attack ScandalSmollett sat down to detail how he felt during the controversy and why he didn't want to be seen as just another gay man who got beat up.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTwo Florida Men Charged After Racially Profiling & Attacking Black Teen On CameraThe two men were arrested on felony charges.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's Attacker Explains Reasoning For Rushing Legendary ComedianDave Chappelle's attacker spoke about being homeless and bisexual when asked why he came at the legendary comic.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDave Chappelle Attacker To Remain In Jail After Judge Refuses To Lower BailA judge has refused to lower the bail fee for Dave Chappelle's attacker.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIsaiah Lee Pleads Not Guilty After Dave Chappelle Attack, Bail Set At $30KChappelle revealed that he spoke with Lee after the attack on Tuesday night to ask what the young man's motive was.By Hayley Hynes