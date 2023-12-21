Method Man Accused Of Physically Attacking Model Jayden Steele

Recently, model Jayden Steele took to social media to explain why countless people in the entertainment industry hesitate to come forward with their stories of being abused by powerful people. She began by explaining that she herself was "physically attacked by a very large rapper in the 90s." She described how she decided not to push for justice at the time because the attorneys she worked for represented the head of the rapper's label.

"This man attacked me, I defended myself. 10 squad cars were called to the hotel because we tore that b*tch up," she recalled. "There wasn't one police report written about the incident. I had five officers come up to my room and take a statement. Not one police report was written." It's unclear what prompted the alleged physical altercation.

Jayden Steele Confirms Alleged Attacker's Identity

"They told me to pick my battles," she explained. While nowhere in the video did Steele disclose the name of her alleged assailant, fans speculated in her comments section. One commenter suggested that it could be Method Man, to which she simply replied, "Yes." The Wu-Tang Clan performer has yet to respond to the allegations. He is far from the only person to be hit with allegations as of late, however.

Earlier this month, actor Christan Keyes came forward to share his story of being sexually harassed. He claims that his assailant was a "powerful" man in the industry, but failed to disclose his name. According to him, however, he has recordings of his interactions with the individual, which he plans to eventually hand over to authorities. “The wonderful thing about confidentiality agreements and non-disclosure agreements is that they can’t prevent you from turning all of those things over to the police,” he explained. What do you think of model Jayden Steele coming forward to accuse Method Man of attacking her in the 90s? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

